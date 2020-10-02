MySmarTrend
Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry Detected in Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA, WGO, THO, GM, F)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:19am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Tesla Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $332,000. Winnebago Inds is next with a an RPE of $456,000. Thor Industries ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $458,000.

General Motors C follows with a an RPE of $780,000, and Ford Motor Co rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $790,000.

