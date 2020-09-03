Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry Detected in Shares of Delta Apparel (DLA, HBI, SGC, CRI, VRA)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Delta Apparel ranks lowest with a an RPE of $51,000. Following is Hanesbrands Inc with a an RPE of $97,000. Superior Uniform ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $125,000.

Carter'S Inc follows with a an RPE of $164,000, and Vera Bradley Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $167,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Carter'S Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Carter'S Inc in search of a potential trend change.