Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Alternative Carriers Industry Detected in Shares of Pdvwireless Inc (PDVW, ORBC, CTL, CCOI, VG)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Pdvwireless Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $62,000. Orbcomm Inc is next with a an RPE of $357,000. Centurylink Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $380,000.
Cogent Communica follows with a an RPE of $535,000, and Vonage Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $569,000.
