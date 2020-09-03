Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Fresh Del Monte (FDP, DAR, ALCO, LMNR, INGR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Fresh Del Monte ranks lowest with a an RPE of $99,000. Darling Ingredie is next with a an RPE of $374,000. Alico Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $386,000.

Limoneira Co follows with a an RPE of $439,000, and Ingredion Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $532,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fresh Del Monte and will alert subscribers who have FDP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.