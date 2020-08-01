Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Titan Intl Inc (TWI, TTC, LNN, AGCO, DE)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $244,000. Following is Toro Co with a an RPE of $374,000. Lindsay Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $382,000.
Agco Corp follows with a an RPE of $424,000, and Deere & Co rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $513,000.
