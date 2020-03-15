MySmarTrend
Lowest Return on Equity in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Roadrunner Trans (RRTS, ARCB, HTLD, ODFL, SAIA)

Written on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 5:19am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Roadrunner Trans ranks lowest with a ROE of -11,595.3%. Arcbest Corp is next with a ROE of 1,224.2%. Heartland Expres ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,350.7%.

Old Dominion Frt follows with a ROE of 1,531.1%, and Saia Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,829.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Roadrunner Trans and will alert subscribers who have RRTS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

