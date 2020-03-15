Lowest Return on Equity in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Roadrunner Trans (RRTS, ARCB, HTLD, ODFL, SAIA)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Roadrunner Trans ranks lowest with a ROE of -11,595.3%. Arcbest Corp is next with a ROE of 1,224.2%. Heartland Expres ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,350.7%.
Old Dominion Frt follows with a ROE of 1,531.1%, and Saia Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,829.7%.
