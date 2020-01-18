Lowest Return on Equity in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Roadrunner Trans (RRTS, ARCB, HTLD, ODFL, SAIA)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Roadrunner Trans ranks lowest with a ROE of -11,595.3%. Following is Arcbest Corp with a ROE of 1,224.2%. Heartland Expres ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,350.7%.
Old Dominion Frt follows with a ROE of 1,531.1%, and Saia Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,829.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Roadrunner Trans on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.40. Since that call, shares of Roadrunner Trans have fallen 13.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
