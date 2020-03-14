Lowest Return on Equity in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Ocwen Finl Corp (OCN, PROV, KRNY, ESSA, BNCL)
Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Ocwen Finl Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,481.4%. Following is Provident Fnl Hl with a ROE of 134.4%. Kearny Financial ranks third lowest with a ROE of 156.2%.
Essa Bancorp Inc follows with a ROE of 214.5%, and Beneficial Banco rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 248.0%.
