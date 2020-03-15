Lowest Return on Equity in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD, SCSC, AXE, ARW, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Tech Data Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of 458.2%. Scansource Inc is next with a ROE of 494.9%. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 777.6%.

Arrow Electronic follows with a ROE of 888.7%, and Synnex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,200.8%.

