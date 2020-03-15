Lowest Return on Equity in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Rapid7 Inc (RPD, RUBI, ZUO, PFPT, FEYE)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Rapid7 Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -9,176.3%. Following is Rubicon Project with a ROE of -7,716.9%. Zuora Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -4,824.7%.
Proofpoint Inc follows with a ROE of -4,172.1%, and Fireeye Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -4,102.6%.
