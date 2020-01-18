Lowest Return on Equity in the Steel Industry Detected in Shares of Haynes Intl Inc (HAYN, TMST, AP, ATI, CMC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Haynes Intl Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,043.9%. Following is Timkensteel with a ROE of -708.1%. Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks third lowest with a ROE of -414.3%.

Allegheny Tech follows with a ROE of -317.3%, and Commercial Metal rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 403.1%.

