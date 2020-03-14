Lowest Return on Equity in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Omnova Solutions (OMN, POL, PAH, FTK, ASH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Omnova Solutions ranks lowest with a ROE of -10,332.1%. Following is Polyone Corp with a ROE of -875.7%. Platform Special ranks third lowest with a ROE of -813.8%.

Flotek Inds follows with a ROE of -562.6%, and Ashland Global H rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -64.6%.

