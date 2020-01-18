Lowest Return on Equity in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Catchmark Timb-A (CTT, CONE, QTS, NSA, HIFR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Catchmark Timb-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -356.5%. Following is Cyrusone Inc with a ROE of -60.8%. Qts Realty Tru-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of -49.3%.

National Storage follows with a ROE of 128.7%, and Infrareit Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 255.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Catchmark Timb-A on January 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Catchmark Timb-A have risen 44.0%. We continue to monitor Catchmark Timb-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.