Lowest Return on Equity in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A (ASCMA, STON, RGS, CSV, BID)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Ascent Capital-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -7,393.6%. StoneMor Partners L P is next with a ROE of -2,269.8%. Regis Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 101.9%.

Carriage Service follows with a ROE of 1,994.7%, and Sotheby'S rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,244.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sotheby'S and will alert subscribers who have BID in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.