Lowest Return on Equity in the Soft Drinks Industry Detected in Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (KO, MNST, COKE, PEP, FIZZ)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Coca-Cola Co/The ranks lowest with a ROE of 649.6%. Monster Beverage is next with a ROE of 2,319.1%. Coca-Cola Bottli ranks third lowest with a ROE of 2,780.7%.

Pepsico Inc follows with a ROE of 4,355.9%, and Natl Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 5,591.8%.

