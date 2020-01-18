Lowest Return on Equity in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Sigma Designs (SIGM, SPWR, NPTN, IPHI, QCOM)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Sigma Designs ranks lowest with a ROE of -13,071.7%. Sunpower Corp is next with a ROE of -12,762.4%. Neophotonics Cor ranks third lowest with a ROE of -2,980.6%.

Inphi Corp follows with a ROE of -2,009.4%, and Qualcomm Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -1,651.8%.

