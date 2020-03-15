Lowest Return on Equity in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Sigma Designs (SIGM, SPWR, NPTN, IPHI, QCOM)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Sigma Designs ranks lowest with a ROE of -13,071.7%. Following is Sunpower Corp with a ROE of -12,762.4%. Neophotonics Cor ranks third lowest with a ROE of -2,980.6%.
Inphi Corp follows with a ROE of -2,009.4%, and Qualcomm Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -1,651.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Qualcomm Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $83.81. Since that call, shares of Qualcomm Inc have fallen 9.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest return on equity sigma designs sunpower corp neophotonics cor inphi corp qualcomm inc