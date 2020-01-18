Lowest Return on Equity in the Research & Consulting Services Industry Detected in Shares of Huron Consulting (HURN, FC, MG, ACTG, CRAI)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Huron Consulting ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,046.2%. Following is Franklin Covey with a ROE of -598.8%. Mistras Group In ranks third lowest with a ROE of -35.2%.

Acacia Research follows with a ROE of 70.3%, and Cra Internationa rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 461.4%.

