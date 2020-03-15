Lowest Return on Equity in the Reinsurance Industry Detected in Shares of Maiden Holdings (MHLD, RNR, Y, RE, ESGR)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,195.9%. Renaissancere is next with a ROE of -665.3%. Alleghany Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 135.9%.
Everest Re Group follows with a ROE of 461.3%, and Enstar Group Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 722.9%.
