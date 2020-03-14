MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lowest Return on Equity in the Reinsurance Industry Detected in Shares of Maiden Holdings (MHLD, RNR, Y, RE, ESGR)

Written on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 5:37am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,195.9%. Following is Renaissancere with a ROE of -665.3%. Alleghany Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 135.9%.

Everest Re Group follows with a ROE of 461.3%, and Enstar Group Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 722.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Maiden Holdings and will alert subscribers who have MHLD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest return on equity maiden holdings renaissancere alleghany corp everest re group enstar group ltd

Ticker(s): MHLD RNR Y RE ESGR

Contact Shiri Gupta