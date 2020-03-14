Lowest Return on Equity in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Nature'S Sunshne (NATR, COTY, EPC, IPAR, NUS)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Nature'S Sunshne ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,153.0%. Coty Inc-Cl A is next with a ROE of -305.9%. Edgewell Persona ranks third lowest with a ROE of -121.2%.
Inter Parfums follows with a ROE of 1,053.9%, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,849.5%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nature'S Sunshne and will alert subscribers who have NATR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
