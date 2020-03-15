Lowest Return on Equity in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Domtar Corp (UFS, GLT, SWM, RFP, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Domtar Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -865.2%. Following is Glatfelter with a ROE of 29.1%. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third lowest with a ROE of 765.0%.

Resolute Forest Products Inc follows with a ROE of 1,337.4%, and Clearwater rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,753.3%.

