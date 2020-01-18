Lowest Return on Equity in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Ufp Technologies (UFPT, BMS, SON, WRK, GPK)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a ROE of 479.9%. Following is Bemis Co with a ROE of 724.0%. Sonoco Products ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,165.6%.
Westrock Co follows with a ROE of 1,773.4%, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,101.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Graphic Packagin on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Graphic Packagin have risen 19.2%. We continue to monitor Graphic Packagin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest return on equity ufp technologies bemis co sonoco products westrock co graphic packagin