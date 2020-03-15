Lowest Return on Equity in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Tidewater Inc (TDW, TTI, GEOS, RNET, FTI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Tidewater Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -13,180.4%. Tetra Technologi is next with a ROE of -4,296.8%. Geospace Technol ranks third lowest with a ROE of -2,600.3%.

Rignet Inc follows with a ROE of -1,755.8%, and Technipfmc Plc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -1,719.1%.

