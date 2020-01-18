Lowest Return on Equity in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Seadrill Ltd (SDRL, RIG, NBR, ICD, NE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Seadrill Ltd ranks lowest with a ROE of -13,638.6%. Following is Transocean Ltd with a ROE of -2,336.7%. Nabors Inds Ltd ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,868.0%.

Independence Con follows with a ROE of -918.1%, and Noble Corp Plc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -683.6%.

