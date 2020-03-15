Lowest Return on Equity in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Scana Corp (SCG, SRE, NI, AVA, AEE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Scana Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -217.0%. Following is Sempra Energy with a ROE of 118.2%. Nisource Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 444.5%.

Avista Corp follows with a ROE of 631.2%, and Ameren Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 800.3%.

