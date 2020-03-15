Lowest Return on Equity in the Multi-line Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Hartford Finl Sv (HIG, AIG, NGHC, L, KMPR)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Hartford Finl Sv ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,931.5%. Following is American Interna with a ROE of -925.2%. National General ranks third lowest with a ROE of 600.0%.

Loews Corp follows with a ROE of 627.8%, and Kemper Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 864.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hartford Finl Sv and will alert subscribers who have HIG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.