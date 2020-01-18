Lowest Return on Equity in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Orchid Island Ca (ORC, HASI, ORM, ANH, CMO)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Orchid Island Ca ranks lowest with a ROE of -440.5%. Hannon Armstrong is next with a ROE of 342.7%. Owens Realty Mor ranks third lowest with a ROE of 432.2%.

Anworth Mortgage follows with a ROE of 489.1%, and Capstead Mortgag rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 580.0%.

