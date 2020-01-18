Lowest Return on Equity in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Citizens Inc (CIA, TRUP, CNO, GNW, NWLI)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Citizens Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,731.0%. Trupanion Inc is next with a ROE of -321.6%. Cno Financial Gr ranks third lowest with a ROE of 428.4%.

Genworth Financi follows with a ROE of 599.3%, and National Weste-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 636.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of National Weste-A on December 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $257.77. Since that recommendation, shares of National Weste-A have risen 8.8%. We continue to monitor National Weste-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.