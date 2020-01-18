Lowest Return on Equity in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Box Inc- Class A (BOX, XTLY, P, CSOD, NTNX)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Box Inc- Class A ranks lowest with a ROE of -34,550.7%. Following is Xactly Corp with a ROE of -25,352.4%. Pandora Media In ranks third lowest with a ROE of -21,480.8%.

Cornerstone Onde follows with a ROE of -19,813.9%, and Nutanix Inc - A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -15,114.6%.

