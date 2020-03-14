Lowest Return on Equity in the Industrial REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Rexford Industri (REXR, STAG, IIPR, TRNO, MNR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Rexford Industri ranks lowest with a ROE of 407.7%. Following is Stag Industrial with a ROE of 424.8%. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 526.0%.

Terreno Realty C follows with a ROE of 585.5%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 721.8%.

