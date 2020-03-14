MySmarTrend
Lowest Return on Equity in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of General Electric (GE, HON, RAVN, ROP, CSL)

Written on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 5:41am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

General Electric ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,230.0%. Honeywell Intl is next with a ROE of 932.0%. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,532.1%.

Roper Technologi follows with a ROE of 1,561.8%, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,329.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Electric and will alert subscribers who have GE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

