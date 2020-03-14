Lowest Return on Equity in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of General Electric (GE, HON, RAVN, ROP, CSL)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
General Electric ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,230.0%. Honeywell Intl is next with a ROE of 932.0%. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,532.1%.
Roper Technologi follows with a ROE of 1,561.8%, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,329.8%.
