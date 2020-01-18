Lowest Return on Equity in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Heidrick & Strug (HSII, GPX, KELYA, WAGE, KFY)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Heidrick & Strug ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,599.9%. Gp Strategies is next with a ROE of 636.6%. Kelly Services-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 773.8%.

Wageworks follows with a ROE of 929.2%, and Korn/Ferry Intl rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,063.2%.

