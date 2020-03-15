Lowest Return on Equity in the Household Products Industry Detected in Shares of Oil Dri Corp (ODC, CENT, CENTA, PG, SPB)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Oil Dri Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of 513.7%. Central Garden is next with a ROE of 1,664.3%. Central Garden-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,664.3%.
Procter & Gamble follows with a ROE of 1,848.5%, and Spectrum Brands rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,911.0%.
