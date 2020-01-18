Lowest Return on Equity in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Kirkland'S Inc (KIRK, PIR, HVT, BBBY, AAN)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of 385.8%. Following is Pier 1 Imports with a ROE of 408.2%. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a ROE of 736.7%.
Bed Bath &Beyond follows with a ROE of 1,515.2%, and Aaron'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,790.2%.
