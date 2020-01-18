Lowest Return on Equity in the Home Furnishings Industry Detected in Shares of Bassett Furn (BSET, ETH, FLXS, LZB, HOFT)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Bassett Furn ranks lowest with a ROE of 779.5%. Ethan Allen is next with a ROE of 911.9%. Flexsteel Inds ranks third lowest with a ROE of 920.9%.
La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a ROE of 1,280.4%, and Hooker Furniture rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,336.5%.
