Lowest Return on Equity in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Smart & Final St (SFS, NGVC, VLGEA, WMK, IMKTA)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Smart & Final St ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,992.7%. Natural Grocers is next with a ROE of 759.4%. Village Super -A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 884.8%.

Weis Markets Inc follows with a ROE of 1,064.3%, and Ingles Markets-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,632.3%.

