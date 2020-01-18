Lowest Return on Equity in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Spartannash Co (SPTN, ANDE, CHEF, UNFI, SYY)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Spartannash Co ranks lowest with a ROE of -683.0%. Following is Andersons Inc with a ROE of 559.2%. Chefs Warehouse ranks third lowest with a ROE of 750.3%.
United Natural follows with a ROE of 935.4%, and Sysco Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 5,498.0%.
