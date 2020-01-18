Lowest Return on Equity in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Spartannash Co (SPTN, ANDE, CHEF, UNFI, SYY)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Spartannash Co ranks lowest with a ROE of -683.0%. Following is Andersons Inc with a ROE of 559.2%. Chefs Warehouse ranks third lowest with a ROE of 750.3%.

United Natural follows with a ROE of 935.4%, and Sysco Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 5,498.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sysco Corp on August 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $72.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Sysco Corp have risen 14.2%. We continue to monitor Sysco Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.