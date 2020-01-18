Lowest Return on Equity in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Thomson Reuters (TRI, NDAQ, ICE, CME, MORN)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a ROE of 591.2%. Nasdaq Inc is next with a ROE of 1,337.9%. Intercontinental ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,512.8%.

Cme Group Inc follows with a ROE of 1,967.5%, and Morningstar Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,039.7%.

