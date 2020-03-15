Lowest Return on Equity in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma (UNF, VVI, MATW, VSEC, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks lowest with a ROE of 756.6%. Following is Viad Corp with a ROE of 1,041.1%. Matthews Intl-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,317.9%.

Vse Corp follows with a ROE of 1,371.0%, and Mobile Mini rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,558.0%.

