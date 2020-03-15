Lowest Return on Equity in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Citigroup Inc (C, BAC, JPM, WFC, USB)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -382.2%. Bank Of America is next with a ROE of 767.8%. Jpmorgan Chase ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,079.7%.
Wells Fargo & Co follows with a ROE of 1,131.1%, and Us Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,427.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Bancorp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.30. Since that call, shares of Us Bancorp have fallen 36.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest return on equity citigroup inc Bank of america JPMorgan Chase wells fargo & co us bancorp