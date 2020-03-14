Lowest Return on Equity in the Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Core-Mark Holdin (CORE, WEYS, LKQ, GPC, POOL)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Core-Mark Holdin ranks lowest with a ROE of 562.1%. Following is Weyco Group with a ROE of 856.7%. Lkq Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,373.8%.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a ROE of 1,881.9%, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 8,495.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Core-Mark Holdin and will alert subscribers who have CORE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.