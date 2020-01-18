Lowest Return on Equity in the Consumer Electronics Industry Detected in Shares of Gopro Inc-Cl A (GPRO, UEIC, HAR, GRMN, ZAGG)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Gopro Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a ROE of -5,092.4%. Following is Universal Elec with a ROE of -408.6%. Harman Intl ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,450.8%.

Garmin Ltd follows with a ROE of 1,527.7%, and Zagg Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,281.7%.

