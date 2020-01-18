Lowest Return on Equity in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry Detected in Shares of Freightcar Ameri (RAIL, MTW, ASTE, WAB, ALG)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Freightcar Ameri ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,226.5%. Manitowoc Co is next with a ROE of 564.6%. Astec Industries ranks third lowest with a ROE of 626.9%.

Wabtec Corp follows with a ROE of 1,040.2%, and Alamo Group rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,075.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Freightcar Ameri on September 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.69. Since that call, shares of Freightcar Ameri have fallen 60.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.