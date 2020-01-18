MySmarTrend
Lowest Return on Equity in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Aerohive Network (HIVE, BBOX, CALX, HLIT, PANW)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 5:23am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Aerohive Network ranks lowest with a ROE of -9,806.9%. Following is Black Box Corp with a ROE of -6,774.5%. Calix Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -3,837.8%.

Harmonic Inc follows with a ROE of -3,042.5%, and Palo Alto Networ rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -2,576.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Palo Alto Networ on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $216.05. Since that recommendation, shares of Palo Alto Networ have risen 12.6%. We continue to monitor Palo Alto Networ for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

