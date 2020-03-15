Lowest Return on Equity in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Aerohive Network (HIVE, BBOX, CALX, HLIT, PANW)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Aerohive Network ranks lowest with a ROE of -9,806.9%. Black Box Corp is next with a ROE of -6,774.5%. Calix Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -3,837.8%.

Harmonic Inc follows with a ROE of -3,042.5%, and Palo Alto Networ rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -2,576.1%.

