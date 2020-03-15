Lowest Return on Equity in the Commodity Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A (TROX, CBT, CCC, TREC, HWKN)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,164.8%. Following is Cabot Corp with a ROE of -1,443.9%. Calgon Carbon ranks third lowest with a ROE of 523.9%.

Trecora Resource follows with a ROE of 1,067.2%, and Hawkins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,406.5%.

