Lowest Return on Equity in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Discovery Comm-A (DISCA, DISCK, HMTV, MEG, SSP)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Discovery Comm-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,143.7%. Following is Discovery Comm-C with a ROE of -1,143.7%. Hemisphere Media ranks third lowest with a ROE of -528.7%.
Media General follows with a ROE of -442.3%, and Ew Scripps-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -406.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ew Scripps-A on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Ew Scripps-A have risen 20.7%. We continue to monitor Ew Scripps-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest return on equity discovery comm-a discovery comm-c hemisphere media :meg media general ew scripps-a