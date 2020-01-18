Lowest Return on Equity in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Titan Intl Inc (TWI, AGCO, LNN, DE, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,200.8%. Agco Corp is next with a ROE of 753.1%. Lindsay Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 843.7%.

Deere & Co follows with a ROE of 1,765.4%, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 4,485.8%.

