Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Artesian Res-A (ARTNA, WTR, AWK, CWCO, MSEX)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Artesian Res-A ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.1%. Aqua America Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 3.4%. American Water W ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 9.0%.

Cons Water Co-Or follows with a projected earnings growth of 10.9%, and Middlesex Water rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 13.0%.

